Some Isolated Thunderstorms to Close Out Our Saturday

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a quiet start to the weekend, there may be one or two thunderstorms that from late during the evening today. They will be very hit or miss, and they look to favor the northern part of the area. They will likely move out right around midnight, setting up for a quiet second half of the night. The same story will be true for tomorrow, with a quiet first half of the day followed by the possibility of a couple of thunderstorms toward the north later during the evening. Tomorrow, however, will feature a little bit higher of a severe risk.

