Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Sod Poodles win fourth straight with 7-5 victory over Midland

VIDEO: PFC holds weigh-in ahead of Saturday fights at Amarillo Civic Center
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles came away victorious once again with a 7-5 win over Midland on Friday. They’ve won every game of the series so far.

At first, it seems like the Sod Poodles run of success over Midland would come to an end in the early part of the game. Amarillo trailed 5-1 after three innings and that lead held firm all the way up until the top of the sixth.

The Soddies broke out with a four-run sixth inning powered by a two-run blast from Deyvison De Los Santos to tie the game.

In the next half inning, it was an RBI triple from Caleb Roberts that gave the Sod Poodles the lead. They never looked back.

Despite Deyni Olivero giving up five runs, only one was earned. Manager Shawn Roof trusted leaving Olivero in the game and it paid off as he threw three scoreless innings after the third.

Jake Rice, Jackson Goddard, and Kyle Backhus came in and picked up right where Olivero left off, combining for three scoreless innings of their own and only allowing one hit.

The Sod Poodles remain in second place in the Texas League South, three games behind San Antonio for first. Amarillo will welcome the Missions into town for a pivotal six-game series at Hodgetown next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Fire Department says around 245 people and 57 pets have been evacuated due to...
Officials: 245 people, 57 pets evacuated due to flooding in Amarillo
Officials said a teenager is dead after a head-on collision that happened overnight on South...
17-year-old killed in head-on collision on South Loop 335 near Amarillo
Officials have confirmed the number of cattle lost in the flooding at Circle Three Feed Yard in...
Texas Cattle Feeders Association confirms 4,000 cattle lost in Circle Three Feed Yard flooding
Amarillo police is warning drivers of flooded streets and areas due to rain from last night.
Amarillo police warn drivers of barricaded streets due to flooding
Rebekah Jones, arrested for assault of a federal officer
Amarillo woman sentenced for pointing loaded gun at FBI agent during boyfriend’s arrest

Latest News

Diego Brandao and Derek Campos faceoff after the weigh-in.
PFC holds weigh-in ahead of Saturday fights at Amarillo Civic Center
Halee Jo Johnson signs with East Texas Baptist University.
State champion Halee Jo Johnson signs with East Texas Baptist University
If you missed today’s interviews with Todd Winfrey, Halee Jo Johnson, and Sam Jordon on the...
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Todd Winfrey, Halee Jo Johnson, and Sam Jordan
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Winfrey talks to us about the many projects happening at the school's campus!