Sod Poodles win fourth straight with 7-5 victory over Midland

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles came away victorious once again with a 7-5 win over Midland on Friday. They’ve won every game of the series so far.

At first, it seems like the Sod Poodles run of success over Midland would come to an end in the early part of the game. Amarillo trailed 5-1 after three innings and that lead held firm all the way up until the top of the sixth.

The Soddies broke out with a four-run sixth inning powered by a two-run blast from Deyvison De Los Santos to tie the game.

In the next half inning, it was an RBI triple from Caleb Roberts that gave the Sod Poodles the lead. They never looked back.

Despite Deyni Olivero giving up five runs, only one was earned. Manager Shawn Roof trusted leaving Olivero in the game and it paid off as he threw three scoreless innings after the third.

Jake Rice, Jackson Goddard, and Kyle Backhus came in and picked up right where Olivero left off, combining for three scoreless innings of their own and only allowing one hit.

The Sod Poodles remain in second place in the Texas League South, three games behind San Antonio for first. Amarillo will welcome the Missions into town for a pivotal six-game series at Hodgetown next week.

