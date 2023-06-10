Potter County Fire and Rescue extinguish fire on Snowball Trail

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Fire and Rescue team responded to a fire involving a large outbuilding.

At around 8:30 p.m., officials responded to a structure fire on Snowball trail near Givens avenue and said a large shed was fully engulfed and another building was damaged by the heat.

Several aerosol cans exploding due to the fire were the source of loud noises around the area.

There were no injuries but officials are asking the public to avoid the area as they have trucks shuttling water to the fire.

The fire is under control but the cause is undetermined.

