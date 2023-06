AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A look inside the PFC press conference and weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s fight night at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with fight action starting roughly one hour later.

The main event will be a catchweight bout between Brazilian fighter Diego Brandao and Lubbock native Derek Campos.

