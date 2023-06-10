Drier Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The rain chance this weekend is not zero, but pretty close. Keep an eye to the sky late afternoon and through the evening on Saturday for some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few could have some heavy rain, remember the ground in many places is still close to saturated so brief runoff could be a problem. Still a smaller chance for a few showers on Sunday. Highs will be in the 80s. Early next week we see a slightly higher rain chance but by Wednesday and through next weekend the forecast is quiet, with a chance to dry ou!

