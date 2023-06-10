Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo discloses plan for extreme residential flooding

By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has prioritized pumping water all throughout the weekend and into next week.

There are 25 playa lakes in Amarillo and all are holding a significant amount of water.

The third pump at Lawrence is currently being installed and will pump more gallons per minute than the other two combined.

“That pump will add at 3,000 gallons per minute to that ability to pump and it will also be coordinated with the pumping for Bennett,” says Floyd Hartman, assistant city manager.

Once all temporary pumps are installed there will be two pumps at Greenways Lake, three at Lawrence, one at Bennet, another at T-Anchor, one at Martin Road and 1 at Mcdonald.

A total of nine pumps, all working except for the one at Bennet.

“From this point forward with sunshine and the good weather. The pumps are running more than they ever have. And the plan is to continue on 24/7,” continued Harman.

When asked what else the city is doing outside of pumping and resources, the city says patience.

“I would I would have to say that the sandbagging operation is is the most important piece and providing that for individuals to provide protection outside of pumping and evaporation there’s not a whole and and percolation,” said Hartman. “There’s not a whole lot, no sewer natural. So the city isn’t in charge of those two natural processes. So we’re doing the best we can with the resources we have. But getting rid of water is a pumping operation”

Kyle Schniederjan with the city’s capital project development, says homeowners may need to start making tough decisions.

“I want to say to the homeowners and other poperty owners in the cities is evaluate your risk and prepare for the risk that may be right around.”

