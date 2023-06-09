Who's Hiring?
Warming Up

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperature warm up to near average for the next couple of days. The clouds and rain have helped keep temperatures down for a bit. The average high for Amarillo is 88 degrees and that is our forecast number into the weekend. Then the numbers back down into the mid-80s next week. Rain chances go back up across the northern half of the Panhandle late in the day and into the evening on Friday. The weak storm system that moves across the area will bring some scattered showers and thunderstorm through the evening. Those storms may create an outflow boundary that moves south across the northern Texas Panhandle that could kick off a few heavy raining thunderstorms. With the ground saturated in many areas runoff and flooding may happen once again. Into the weekend the rain chance is not zero, but pretty close.

