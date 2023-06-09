Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Warmer & Drier

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ve had a humid, warm day so far for Friday, but it looks like we may wrap up the day with some rain chances, for some. Late this afternoon into the evening hours, a cluster of thunderstorms are expected mostly in the northern Texas panhandle and Oklahoma panhandles. A few stray cells could push further south, but impacts will be minimal. In terms of severe threats, of course flash flooding is up there, but this is also an area that hasn’t seen as much rain lately, so flooding risks may be slightly lower. Outside of that, expect strong winds and some hail. For the rest of the weekend, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80°s

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Fire Department says around 245 people and 57 pets have been evacuated due to...
Officials: 245 people, 57 pets evacuated due to flooding in Amarillo
Officials said a teenager is dead after a head-on collision that happened overnight on South...
17-year-old killed in head-on collision on South Loop 335 near Amarillo
Amarillo police is warning drivers of flooded streets and areas due to rain from last night.
Amarillo police warn drivers of barricaded streets due to flooding
Officials have confirmed the number of cattle lost in the flooding at Circle Three Feed Yard in...
Texas Cattle Feeders Association confirms 4,000 cattle lost in Circle Three Feed Yard flooding
Rebekah Jones, arrested for assault of a federal officer
Amarillo woman sentenced for pointing loaded gun at FBI agent during boyfriend’s arrest

Latest News

Weekend Kickoff Forecast with Shelden 6/9
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
A Heated End to the Week
Early Friday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Isolated Storms Return to Close Out the Work Week