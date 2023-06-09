Warmer & Drier

We’ve had a humid, warm day so far for Friday, but it looks like we may wrap up the day with some rain chances, for some. Late this afternoon into the evening hours, a cluster of thunderstorms are expected mostly in the northern Texas panhandle and Oklahoma panhandles. A few stray cells could push further south, but impacts will be minimal. In terms of severe threats, of course flash flooding is up there, but this is also an area that hasn’t seen as much rain lately, so flooding risks may be slightly lower. Outside of that, expect strong winds and some hail. For the rest of the weekend, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80°s

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.