Tickets on sale for ‘A Drag Queen Christmas Tour 2023′

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for Murray and Peter’s annual holiday tradition, “A Drag Queen Christmas Tour 2023.”

This will be their 9th consecutive year hosting the tour, featuring contestants from Emmy-award winning television show, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on MTV and much more.

The performance will be at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts, on December 21, with doors opening at 7:00 p.m. and the show starting at 8:00 p.m.

The show is 90 minutes long, with a 20 minute intermission for merchandise purchases.

Ticket sales began today at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased here, at the Amarillo Civic Center box office or by calling (806) 378-3096.

VIP ticket prices include a meet and greet on the main stage at 6:00 p.m. before the show

Tickets will also be sold at participating United Supermarket stores here in Amarillo, Canyon, Borger, Dumas, Dalhart, Hereford and Pampa.

The tour is 18+only, for more information click here.

