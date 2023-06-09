Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Todd Winfrey, Halee Jo Johnson, and Sam Jordan

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Todd Winfrey, Halee Jo Johnson, and Sam Jordon on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Todd Winfrey, Canyon Football Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Winfrey about the many projects going on all over campus at Canyon like new fields, facilities and more!

Halee Jo Johnson, Happy Senior Golf State Champion:

Back to back state champion Halee Jo Johnson talks to us about her commitment to East Texas Baptist University, what she’s looking forward to and more!

Sam Jordan, WT Volleyball Outside Hitter:

WT Volleyball Outside Hitter and Division II National Champion Sam Jordan tells us about the Volleyball team going to visit the White House on Monday, their reaction to the news, what they’re expecting and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

