Randall baseball season comes to an emotional end in Austin

By KJ Doyle
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders baseball team has been one of the most electrifying, talent-rich teams we’ve seen in the Texas Panhandle.

The 11 seniors leading the way brought them to heights only seen once before in Randall High School history: down to Austin to compete in the state tournament.

The Raiders went on a 32-game win streak during the season, capping off an incredible year for Randall athletics that saw state championships in volleyball, tennis and golf. Along with the baseball team, the boy’s basketball team made a state tournament appearance as well.

With a roster made up of mostly seniors, it made for an emotional scene following their final game as Randall Raiders.

Many will go on to play in college, with some even staying teammates at Seward County and Amarillo College, but it’s clear the Raider passion runs deep.

The Raiders may not be satisfied with the way their season ended, but it’s one that baseball fans here in Amarillo will cherish and won’t soon forget.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

