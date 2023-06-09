Randall baseball season comes to an emotional end in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders baseball team has been one of the most electrifying, talent-rich teams we’ve seen in the Texas Panhandle.

The 11 seniors leading the way brought them to heights only seen once before in Randall High School history: down to Austin to compete in the state tournament.

I mean, we went to state, it’s definitely special. They’re going to look back on how special this group was again. I love every single one of these kids very much. They mean a lot in my life.

The Raiders went on a 32-game win streak during the season, capping off an incredible year for Randall athletics that saw state championships in volleyball, tennis and golf. Along with the baseball team, the boy’s basketball team made a state tournament appearance as well.

This isn’t the end of the world. We’re going to all go on and do great things. I know God has a plan for every single one of these guys and they’re gonna go do special things. They’re going to be great dads, great husbands. Like I said, this is not the end of the road. There’s more to come for this group of guys. It’s not just baseball. We’re more than a baseball team. We’re family. We’re all brothers.

With a roster made up of mostly seniors, it made for an emotional scene following their final game as Randall Raiders.

Every single one of these kids has worked their butt off all year, and to come up short hurts, but you know... we left it all on the field and that’s all we can do.

Many will go on to play in college, with some even staying teammates at Seward County and Amarillo College, but it’s clear the Raider passion runs deep.

Randall athletics has been absolutely everything [to me]. We knew from day one that we had the opportunity to come here and do better than what we thought we did. But that’s how the cookie crumbles, I guess. This is a team... this isn’t a team. This is a family. These guys are my brothers. I love these dudes.

The Raiders may not be satisfied with the way their season ended, but it’s one that baseball fans here in Amarillo will cherish and won’t soon forget.

