Nazareth baseball seniors look back on their time as Swifts

Nazareth baseball seniors look back on their time as Swifts
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAZARETH, Texas (KFDA) - The Nazareth Swifts’ baseball season came to an end in the state semifinals. Though it wasn’t the storybook ending the seniors on the team were hoping for, it caps off a remarkable stretch of success.

This season marked the third season in a row that the Swifts have advanced to the state tournament.

Being part of a school that excels in nearly every sport all year long has certainly meant a lot to the seven graduating seniors.

Sot: this nazareth culture is just unlike any other. I mean, the fans travel extremely well. The youth are always there coming out to support us and watch us and learn and grow.

The Swifts may be losing this group, but they’ll be hoping to be right back in Round Rock next season.

