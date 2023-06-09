Nazareth baseball seniors look back on their time as Swifts

NAZARETH, Texas (KFDA) - The Nazareth Swifts’ baseball season came to an end in the state semifinals. Though it wasn’t the storybook ending the seniors on the team were hoping for, it caps off a remarkable stretch of success.

We put in the grind every day. We practiced till 6:00 almost every single day and it’s a product of hard work.

This season marked the third season in a row that the Swifts have advanced to the state tournament.

The first time, I could have told you [that] we had a good shot the next year, but the year after, it was just “go play, have fun, and try to make it there.”

I think we got the job done, what we were planning on getting done.

Being part of a school that excels in nearly every sport all year long has certainly meant a lot to the seven graduating seniors.

Being a Swift, it’s been something you can’t really describe. I mean, you have so much community support behind you.

This Nazareth culture is just unlike any other. I mean, the fans travel extremely well. The youth are always there coming out to support us watch us, and learn and grow.

Sot: this nazareth culture is just unlike any other. I mean, the fans travel extremely well. The youth are always there coming out to support us and watch us and learn and grow.

The support from the fans has been awesome. I’d say the longest part of the game is trying to get back to the bus with all the greetings, everything from the fans.

The Swifts may be losing this group, but they’ll be hoping to be right back in Round Rock next season.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.