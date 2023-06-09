Isolated Storms Return to Close Out the Work Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a dry and pleasant Thursday, the chance of isolated to scattered storms returns for our Friday with highs building into the mid to upper 80′s. Overall severity is expected to remain low, but one or two of these storms could feature some gusty winds, some brief heavy downpours, and the development of some small to moderate sized hail. As for the weekend, we look to remain dry and mostly sunny with highs staying steady in the mid to upper 80′s.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.