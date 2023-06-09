A Heated End to the Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see highs rebound back into the mid to upper 80′s today (some cities could reach the 90° mark) with mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. We’ll see a little bit more in the way of some cloud cover develop during the late afternoon/evening hours with a chance of some isolated thunderstorms moving through. These storms look to favor the northern part of the area and will be very scattered, so not a lot of people will see rainfall in their hometown. Tomorrow looks to be more or less the same with warm temperatures, mostly sunny skies early, and a small chance for scattered thunderstorms later in the day.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.