GOOD NEWS: Maggie’s Chihuahua Refuge offers dogs comfort, peaceful retirement

By David Oliver and Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Special programs and arrangements are made to assist people in their final moments, but you may be surprised to learn there’s a similar program for elderly dogs.

Lori Woodruff, founder of Maggie’s Chihuahua Refuge, adopts and provides elderly Chihuahuas the care they need at the end of their lives.

“Just simply, it’s a hospice for senior Chihuahuas. They come, they stay until they go home. And I’d like for them to go home on their own terms, but I’m not going to let them suffer,” said Woodruff.

Woodruff says her mission developed unexpectedly after she got divorced and began working with animal rescues.

Then Woodruff met Maggie.

“Maggie taught me how to love the breed. And then as you know, I kept fostering and fostering. Some of them got older and older, and I knew mine would be getting older and older. The nurturing, caring part of me came out, it was my mission. I discovered my purpose and my mission,” said Woodruff.

Woodruff says at the time, some dogs had congestive heart failure, Cushing’s disease and arthritis and were not adoptable. That’s how Maggie’s Chihuahua Refuge was born.

“They probably live a better life than either, you see their stroller for those that can’t walk, we take walks. Sam and Odus, they can’t see, so they ride in the stroller because it’s just making them comfortable. It’s #peacefulretirement,” said Woodruff.

Such a venture, as you may expect, is expensive.

On Maggie’s Chihuahua Refuge’s website, not only will you learn about the refuge, but there’s also a donation page and store with items such as t-shirts, jewelry, hats, leashes, dog supplies and owner supplies says Woodruff.

“It will go all towards their care. It goes towards food because some of them are on special diets, and it goes towards their medication and the vet bills to make sure that they get their telework, just like when a loved one goes into a hospice program,” said Woodruff.

Woodruff offers some wonderful end-of-life care and peaceful retirement for Chihuahua dogs. Now that’s some good news.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

