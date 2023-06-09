Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

FDA panel endorses antibody therapy to protect against RSV in infants

FILE - While most cases of RSV are mild, it remains the leading cause of hospitalization among...
FILE - While most cases of RSV are mild, it remains the leading cause of hospitalization among infants.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An advisory panel for the Food and Drug Administration has voted to recommend a monoclonal antibody therapy to prevent respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, in infants and some young toddlers.

The therapy was developed by Sanofi and AstraZeneca and is called nirsevimab.

It is designed to be given in a single shot at birth or a baby’s first season of RSV. It can also be given as a larger dose in a second RSV season in children who are highly vulnerable.

Nearly every child before age 2 gets RSV.

Most cases are mild, but it’s the leading cause of hospitalization among infants.

In trials, the shot was found to lower the risk of RSV needing medical attention by 75% and the risk of hospitalization by 78%.

Common side effects were rash and injection-site reactions.

While the FDA isn’t required to follow the committee’s recommendations, it usually does.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Fire Department says around 245 people and 57 pets have been evacuated due to...
Officials: 245 people, 57 pets evacuated due to flooding in Amarillo
Officials said a teenager is dead after a head-on collision that happened overnight on South...
17-year-old killed in head-on collision on South Loop 335 near Amarillo
Amarillo police is warning drivers of flooded streets and areas due to rain from last night.
Amarillo police warn drivers of barricaded streets due to flooding
Officials have confirmed the number of cattle lost in the flooding at Circle Three Feed Yard in...
Texas Cattle Feeders Association confirms 4,000 cattle lost in Circle Three Feed Yard flooding
Rebekah Jones, arrested for assault of a federal officer
Amarillo woman sentenced for pointing loaded gun at FBI agent during boyfriend’s arrest

Latest News

National Treasure trains ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Friday, June 9, 2023, at...
Belmont Park will resume live racing after air quality improves ahead of Belmont Stakes
Questions are swirling in France after a Syrian asylum-seeker is accused of stabbing four...
France hails ‘hero with a rucksack’ who intervened in knife attack on very young children
FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich,...
Trump indicted in classified documents case in a historic first for a former president
Rescue crews in Dutchess County, New York, used thermal imaging with drones to locate two...
2 lost hikers spotted by drones