Early voting for Amarillo Runoff election begins Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is having a Runoff election for two City Council seats, starting Monday.

Residents must be registered to vote at an address inside city limits to be eligible.

Those who didn’t vote in the City’s General Election on May 6 can still cast a ballot for this Runoff election.

Early voting polls will be open this Monday through Friday June 20. There will be no weekend voting and no voting on Monday June 19 for the federal holiday Juneteenth.

Randall County Early Voting Locations:

Randall County Annex, 4320 S. Western June 12 - June 16 , 8:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m. June 20, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Comanche Trail Church of Christ, 2700 E. 34th June 12 - June 16, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. June 20, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

No voting on Monday June 19, Juneteenth

Potter County Early Voting Locations:

Santa Fe Building Ticket Office, 900 S. Polk, First Floor June 12 - June 16, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. June 20, 7:00 a.m. -7:00 p.m.

Casey Carpet One, 3500 I-40 West Frontage Road, Main Entrance June 12 - June 16, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. June 20, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

No voting on Monday June 19, Juneteenth

