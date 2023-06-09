Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Early voting for Amarillo Runoff election begins Monday

The City of Amarillo is having a Runoff election for two City Council seats, starting Monday.
The City of Amarillo is having a Runoff election for two City Council seats, starting Monday.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is having a Runoff election for two City Council seats, starting Monday.

Residents must be registered to vote at an address inside city limits to be eligible.

Those who didn’t vote in the City’s General Election on May 6 can still cast a ballot for this Runoff election.

Early voting polls will be open this Monday through Friday June 20. There will be no weekend voting and no voting on Monday June 19 for the federal holiday Juneteenth.

Randall County Early Voting Locations:

  • Randall County Annex, 4320 S. Western
    • June 12 - June 16 , 8:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
    • June 20, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Comanche Trail Church of Christ, 2700 E. 34th
    • June 12 - June 16, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
    • June 20, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • No voting on Monday June 19, Juneteenth

Potter County Early Voting Locations:

  • Santa Fe Building Ticket Office, 900 S. Polk, First Floor
    • June 12 - June 16, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
    • June 20, 7:00 a.m. -7:00 p.m.
  • Casey Carpet One, 3500 I-40 West Frontage Road, Main Entrance
    • June 12 - June 16, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
    • June 20, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
  • No voting on Monday June 19, Juneteenth

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Fire Department says around 245 people and 57 pets have been evacuated due to...
Officials: 245 people, 57 pets evacuated due to flooding in Amarillo
Officials said a teenager is dead after a head-on collision that happened overnight on South...
17-year-old killed in head-on collision on South Loop 335 near Amarillo
Amarillo police is warning drivers of flooded streets and areas due to rain from last night.
Amarillo police warn drivers of barricaded streets due to flooding
Officials have confirmed the number of cattle lost in the flooding at Circle Three Feed Yard in...
Texas Cattle Feeders Association confirms 4,000 cattle lost in Circle Three Feed Yard flooding
Rebekah Jones, arrested for assault of a federal officer
Amarillo woman sentenced for pointing loaded gun at FBI agent during boyfriend’s arrest

Latest News

Officials are rescuing and evacuating those impacted by flooding.
Agencies from throughout Texas assisting with Amarillo flood response
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare says 74 animals have been rescued from flooded areas so...
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare: 74 animals rescued from flooded areas
GOOD NEWS: Maggie’s Chihuahua Refuge offers dogs comfort, peaceful retirement
GOOD NEWS: Maggie’s Chihuahua Refuge offers dogs comfort, peaceful retirement
Drag Queen Christmas 2023
Tickets on sale for ‘A Drag Queen Christmas Tour 2023′