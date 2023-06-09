Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Displaced residents receiving aid from agencies at Amarillo Civic Center

KFDA LIVE AT FIVE
By KyLeah Frazier and Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Red Cross organizations across Texas, along with the Amarillo Civilian Emergency Response Team, are giving aid to residents displaced by flooding.

Evacuees are currently sheltered in the North and South Exhibit halls of the Amarillo Civic Center.

Although some who were displaced have been able to stay with family, the Red Cross tells us as of right now, more than 60 residents and 20 animals are staying at the shelter.

“This is a safe place for them to come and we’re going to make them as comfortable as we can. We are welcoming the entire family, but I know that this is a really trying time so just come and be neighborly,” said Taylor Johnson, Red Cross disaster program manager.

At this time, residents are being taken by bus to their homes to gather more items they had to leave behind during the early morning evacuation.

One resident who was evacuated and works at a local food bank says the experience has given him a new perspective on disasters.

Many other residents say they worry about having lost everything and how they are going to recover once they are able to get back into their homes.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Fire Department says around 245 people and 57 pets have been evacuated due to...
Officials: 245 people, 57 pets evacuated due to flooding in Amarillo
Officials said a teenager is dead after a head-on collision that happened overnight on South...
17-year-old killed in head-on collision on South Loop 335 near Amarillo
Amarillo police is warning drivers of flooded streets and areas due to rain from last night.
Amarillo police warn drivers of barricaded streets due to flooding
Officials have confirmed the number of cattle lost in the flooding at Circle Three Feed Yard in...
Texas Cattle Feeders Association confirms 4,000 cattle lost in Circle Three Feed Yard flooding
Rebekah Jones, arrested for assault of a federal officer
Amarillo woman sentenced for pointing loaded gun at FBI agent during boyfriend’s arrest

Latest News

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare says 74 animals have been rescued from flooded areas so...
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare: 74 animals rescued from flooded areas
The City of Amarillo is having a Runoff election for two City Council seats, starting Monday.
Early voting for Amarillo Runoff election begins Monday
Officials are rescuing and evacuating those impacted by flooding.
Agencies from throughout Texas assisting with Amarillo flood response
Places in Amarillo are flooding due to heavy rain. (Credit Wellborn Real Estate - Taylor...
Amarillo first responders helping impacted residents at emergency retrieval station, multi-agency resource center