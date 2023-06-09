Displaced residents receiving aid from agencies at Amarillo Civic Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Red Cross organizations across Texas, along with the Amarillo Civilian Emergency Response Team, are giving aid to residents displaced by flooding.

Evacuees are currently sheltered in the North and South Exhibit halls of the Amarillo Civic Center.

Although some who were displaced have been able to stay with family, the Red Cross tells us as of right now, more than 60 residents and 20 animals are staying at the shelter.

“This is a safe place for them to come and we’re going to make them as comfortable as we can. We are welcoming the entire family, but I know that this is a really trying time so just come and be neighborly,” said Taylor Johnson, Red Cross disaster program manager.

At this time, residents are being taken by bus to their homes to gather more items they had to leave behind during the early morning evacuation.

One resident who was evacuated and works at a local food bank says the experience has given him a new perspective on disasters.

Many other residents say they worry about having lost everything and how they are going to recover once they are able to get back into their homes.

