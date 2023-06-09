Who's Hiring?
Big 5 Horse Show Association hosting first show season event this Saturday

The Big 5 Horse Show Association is inviting the public to its first show of the series this...
The Big 5 Horse Show Association is inviting the public to its first show of the series this Saturday. (Credit: Big 5 Horse Show Association)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Big 5 Horse Show Association is inviting the public to its first show of the series this Saturday.

The show will begin at 8:00 a.m. and run all day June 10 at the Will Rogers Range Riders Arena, 8829 Farm-to-Market Rd 1541.

Admission is free for the community to watch youth and open riders show.

Those with horses can also sign up to participate in the show. Awards will be given at each show as well as year-end show awards.

Memberships range from $30 individually to $80 for family per year.

Participants can register to show online via pre-registration or the morning of the show.

