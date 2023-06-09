Amarillo first responders helping impacted residents at emergency retrieval station

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department and Amarillo Police Department will be assisting impacted residents into the disaster declaration restricted area to retrieve pets, people and medications.

From 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. today, AFD and APD will be assisting with retrieval only as resources allow, according to officials.

Anyone meeting these requirements can meet at the retrieval station at Home Depot, 2410 South Georgia.

There will be a tent set up in the parking lot near the storage sheds and officers and fire fighters at that location to help affected residents, officials stated.

For those who have been displaced that still need help, the Multi-Agency Resource Center at the Randall County Fire Station at 1111 E. Loop 335 South can help with all essential needs. They will continue to be open until 7:00 p.m. tonight.

