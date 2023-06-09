Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare: 74 animals rescued from flooded areas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare says 74 animals have been rescued from flooded areas so far.

Officials say rescued animals range from rabbits to guinea pigs to cats and dogs.

The department is working with first responders and the Red Cross, but says a majority of the influx came from residents.

“We opened at 11:00 a.m. and there was a line outside the door, and so our community has stepped up. We’re also seeing a lot of citizens, if they are finding strays, are holding onto them understanding that at this time the shelter’s full,” said Victoria Medley, director of Animal Management and Welfare.

A staging area has been set up at the Market Street and Home Depot on S. Georgia Street.

Medley says she predicts an increase in strays in the city after floods clear.

Residents who have lost a pet are being asked to check online first before coming to the shelter.

Officials also recommend making sure pets are vaccinated, neutered and spayed at this time.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.