‘We’re all doing our best’: Flooding closes Olsen Blvd. businesses

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Businesses in the Olsen and Paramount area are continuing to be impacted by flooding from recent rains, including overnight storms.

This week, the area hasn’t been accessible because of Lawrence Lake overflowing.

Hummers Sports Cafe did not experience any flood damage on Tuesday, but was closed because customers couldn’t get to them.

“Really just access at this point. You know, obviously, we’re dry here and can be open, but nobody can get to us with the water and the way the city has the streets blocked off. So, you know, we’re hoping that that’s going to alleviate,” said Chris Simmans, owner of Hummers.

Hummers opened on Wednesday, but is closed today with standing water in their parking lot.

Tyler Frazer, the owner of Tyler’s Barbecue, said even though businesses in the area are closed, just driving on the streets can cause harm.

“As you drive through the water you get. You create a wave just like a boat, and if businesses already have water in them, that weight comes in and it just tears everything up,” Frazer said.

He descried the experience as horrifying.

“It’s just terrifying because we all work so hard. I don’t know if I can keep talking about it,” Frazer said.

Tyler’s Barbecue is closed today with a flooded parking lot and patio. The sandbags they used appeared to have kept the building dry.

Lovett Chiropractic said it’s taking it day by day, like most in the area.

Today they couldn’t get inside their practice.

“Makes me feel a little bit anxious,” said Ky Schoenenberger, chiropractor at Lovett Chiropractic. “It makes it a little nerve wracking to know. Are you going to go in one day after a good rain and not have a place to work anymore because the rain just totaled your building?”

Due to the heavy rain, the chiropractic clinic will be closed until further notice. They have two inches of standing water in their building.

They are looking for a temporary location to treat patients.

“Business owners out there you’re not alone. We’re all doing our best. Tyler’s out here working behind me just to protect his parking lot right now. Whenever the floodwaters recede, if you want to support us, just come see us, come talk to us. We could use your help,” Schoenenberger said.

We will continue to follow up with businesses in the area and the police for when the streets are safe to travel on.

