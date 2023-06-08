‘They’re going to explode this year’: Area vets expect more mosquitoes, fleas and ticks

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The historic amounts of rain has left an impact on more than humans, but also your pets.

With the rain and flooding, veterinarians are expecting a population increase in insects, which can lead to diseases in your pets.

With standing water comes mosquitoes and with more mosquitoes comes the potential of heartworm diseases.

One veterinarian says prevention is key.

“If you do have about a dog that gets heartworm, the treatment for the adult heartworms is at least two shots of an arsenic compound in the muscles, in the back and then 30 days of cage rest,” said Dr. Merten Pearson, Noah’s Ark Pet Hospital.

Another concern with the standing water is bacteria.

“Being aware of potentially the dangers that are in the water that’s laying around because of the runoff of chemicals and poisons and things like that, let alone the bacteria that may be in there,” said Theresa Brown, Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Brown encourages you to make sure to keep your pets on a leash.

With the increased moisture, we can also expect to see more fleas and ticks.

“They’re going to explode this year because they’ve got the moisture to do it, we’re getting greenery out, places for them to hide and reproduce and wait for dogs and cats to come by,” said Dr. Pearson.

He says to keep your lawn maintained and keep up with pest control.

There is also a chance we could see a run of rabies this year.

Veterinarians say vaccines and preventatives are essential to keep your pets protected, especially after this weather event.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.