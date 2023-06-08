Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘They’re going to explode this year’: Area vets expect more mosquitoes, fleas and ticks

The historic amounts of rain has left an impact on more than humans, but also your pets.
The historic amounts of rain has left an impact on more than humans, but also your pets.(KOTA KEVN)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The historic amounts of rain has left an impact on more than humans, but also your pets.

With the rain and flooding, veterinarians are expecting a population increase in insects, which can lead to diseases in your pets.

With standing water comes mosquitoes and with more mosquitoes comes the potential of heartworm diseases.

One veterinarian says prevention is key.

“If you do have about a dog that gets heartworm, the treatment for the adult heartworms is at least two shots of an arsenic compound in the muscles, in the back and then 30 days of cage rest,” said Dr. Merten Pearson, Noah’s Ark Pet Hospital.

Another concern with the standing water is bacteria.

“Being aware of potentially the dangers that are in the water that’s laying around because of the runoff of chemicals and poisons and things like that, let alone the bacteria that may be in there,” said Theresa Brown, Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Brown encourages you to make sure to keep your pets on a leash.

With the increased moisture, we can also expect to see more fleas and ticks.

“They’re going to explode this year because they’ve got the moisture to do it, we’re getting greenery out, places for them to hide and reproduce and wait for dogs and cats to come by,” said Dr. Pearson.

He says to keep your lawn maintained and keep up with pest control.

There is also a chance we could see a run of rabies this year.

Veterinarians say vaccines and preventatives are essential to keep your pets protected, especially after this weather event.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Greg Abbott has issued a declaration of disaster for several Texas counties affected...
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for multiple Texas counties after severe weather, flooding
Amarillo police said they arrested a man overnight after a domestic violence incident on...
Amarillo police: Man arrested after domestic violence incident on Western Street
Lawrence Lake in Amarillo.
Amarillo police recover body from Lawrence Lake today
Olsen Blvd flooding
Olsen Blvd closed due to flooding
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch

Latest News

Officials said a teenager is dead after a head-on collision that happened overnight on South...
17-year-old killed in head-on collision on South Loop 335 near Amarillo
Sandbags are used as flood barriers that can help prevent water from entering homes.
Around 12,000 sandbags distributed in Potter and Randall counties to help flooding
The remains of a Portales World War II soldier will be buried in the Portales Cemetery on...
Remains of WWII soldier to be buried in Portales Thursday
Recent rain and flooding has shut down some roads in Curry County.
Flooding closes some county roads in Curry County