SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with KJ Doyle, Scott Sandel and Shawn Roof
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with KJ Doyle, Scott Sandel and Shawn Roof on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
KJ Doyle, NewsChannel 10 Sports:
Our very own KJ Doyle talks to us about his trip to Austin covering the state baseball tournament and more!
Scott Sandel, Amarillo College Volleyball Head Coach:
Coach Scott Sandel talks to us about the 2023-24 Badger Volleyball team, their new athletic center and more!
Shawn Roof, Amarillo Sod Poodles Manager:
Sod Poodles Manager Shawn Roof talks to us about the Sod Poodles’ series against Midland, their recent hot streak and more!
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.