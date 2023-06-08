Some experiencing power outages in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are multiple reported power outages throughout Amarillo.

According to the Xcel Outage Map, more than 1,600 people are without power as of 11:20 a.m.

The outages are mostly in the area between Western Street and South Georgia Street near I-40, Plains Boulevard and Southwest 34th Avenue.

At this time, the outage map says crews are assessing damage.

No estimated restoration time is available.

