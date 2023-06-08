Region 16 announces Hereford superintendent as 2023 Superintendent of the Year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Region 16 Education Service Center has announced the 2023 Region 16 Superintendent of the Year.

Sheri Blankenship, Hereford ISD superintendent, has been named the 2023 Region 16 Superintendent of the Year and will represent Region 16 in the annual Superintendent of the Year award program.

Sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards, the Superintendent of the Year program has recognized exemplary superintendents for excellence and achievement in educational leadership since 1984.

“Superintendent Blankenship is a tremendous choice for Region 16 Superintendent of the year. She has proven again and again to be an excellent leader and innovator for her district. We know she will represent our area well at the state level,” said Tanya Larkin, Region 16 ESC executive director.

Candidates are chosen for their strong leadership skills, dedication to improving educational quality in their districts, and commitment to public involvement in education.

Superintendents from any of the state’s 1,026 local school districts are eligible for nomination by their school boards. Local nominees are submitted to a regional selection committee, which chooses one nominee to send to a state selection committee.

The state committee will interview all regional winners in August and select five state finalists. The Superintendent of the Year will be announced Sept. 29 at the 2023 Texas Association of School Administrators Convention in Dallas.

