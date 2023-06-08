Who's Hiring?
Randall and Nazareth baseball teams fall in state semifinals

Randall and Nazareth both fell short in their state semifinal matchups today in Austin and Round Rock.
By Preston Moore and KJ Doyle
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - Randall and Nazareth both fell short in their state semifinal matchups today in Austin and Round Rock.

For Nazareth, they just couldn’t get buck going at the plate. They had zero runs scored, as the Fayetteville pitching was excellent.

Fayetteville was able to put four runs up on the board against the Swifts. They won 4-0 and move on to the state title game tomorrow.

For Randall, it was a very different story. They had a high scoring game, as Randall fought back after a 6-1 hole. They brought it to a 7-5 score at one point, but it was two innings that made the difference. Liberty-Eylau put up five and six runs in separate innings. As a result, Randall fell 15-5.

It was a day that started full of hopes for the Texas Panhandle, but one that ends not how we would’ve wanted. We certainly can’t dismiss the tremendous accomplishment of simply making it to Austin for these two teams.

