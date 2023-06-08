Quiet Weather

After many nights in a row tracking rounds of thunderstorms resulting in flooding issues, we finally have a night off without rain in the forecast. Instead, partly cloudy skies will prevail with lows by morning near 60. Tomorrow will also be quiet during the day with sunshine and warmer highs in the upper 80s. A few scattered storms will be possible again by tomorrow night, especially the northern half of our area. The weekend outlook is then back to tranquil non stormy conditions. Weekend temps will be in the mid to upper 80s.

