Potter County Sheriff’s Office warns of scams during flooding
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about potential scammers as the area continues to deal with flooding.
Officials are asking the public to please be vigilant when hiring businesses or people to assist you.
Some tips to keep in mind include:
- Don’t make a decision under pressure
- Don’t fall for people charging too much
- Ask for proof of liability, workers compensation and licensing
- Get everything in writing
- Never pay in full for all repairs in advance
- Research businesses instead of hiring door-to-door sales pitches
- Contact the Better Business Bureau to validate the business
