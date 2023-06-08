Potter County Sheriff’s Office warns of scams during flooding

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about potential scammers as the area continues to deal with flooding.

Officials are asking the public to please be vigilant when hiring businesses or people to assist you.

Some tips to keep in mind include:

Don’t make a decision under pressure

Don’t fall for people charging too much

Ask for proof of liability, workers compensation and licensing

Get everything in writing

Never pay in full for all repairs in advance

Research businesses instead of hiring door-to-door sales pitches

Contact the Better Business Bureau to validate the business

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.