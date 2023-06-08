Potter County disaster declaration extended due to more flooding

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Commissioners extended the disaster declaration today due to flooding.

The disaster declaration is the same as before “with an emphasis that the Canadian River Basin is a major concern, as well as other areas around Amarillo,” Potter County Sheriff’s Office wrote.

Potter County deputies aren’t patrolling the Canadian Bridge area, but it is still considered trespassing if anyone goes, officials said.

The soil and water is unpredictable. If someone trespasses and needs to be rescued, they will have to pay a bill.

At 7:45 a.m. this morning, the water flow at the bridge was at a depth of 4.61 feet.

The Canadian River is forecasted to “rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 8.8 feet by midnight,” officials said.

Officials are advising the community to stay out of danger.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.