Officials rescuing, evacuating people in southwest Amarillo due to flooding

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are evacuating people in the area of South Virginia Street due to flooding from last night’s rain.

Local and state resources are working together to help and rescue those impacted by the flooding in the area of 2727 South Virginia Street, Amarillo Fire Department said.

Four people were taken to the hospital for non-critical chronic conditions. Officials said 21 people and 12 animals were taken to a shelter so far.

Officials said multiple apartments in the area are impacted, and that Red Cross is set up at Austin Middle School.

Officials are rescuing and evacuating those impacted by flooding. (kfda)

