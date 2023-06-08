Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Officials rescuing, evacuating people in southwest Amarillo due to flooding

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are evacuating people in the area of South Virginia Street due to flooding from last night’s rain.

Local and state resources are working together to help and rescue those impacted by the flooding in the area of 2727 South Virginia Street, Amarillo Fire Department said.

Four people were taken to the hospital for non-critical chronic conditions. Officials said 21 people and 12 animals were taken to a shelter so far.

Officials said multiple apartments in the area are impacted, and that Red Cross is set up at Austin Middle School.

We will bring you more information when details are made available.

Officials are rescuing and evacuating those impacted by flooding.
Officials are rescuing and evacuating those impacted by flooding.(kfda)
Officials are rescuing and evacuating those impacted by flooding.
Officials are rescuing and evacuating those impacted by flooding.(kfda)
Officials are rescuing and evacuating those impacted by flooding.
Officials are rescuing and evacuating those impacted by flooding.(kfda)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said a teenager is dead after a head-on collision that happened overnight on South...
17-year-old killed in head-on collision on South Loop 335 near Amarillo
The Amarillo Police Department has identified the body found in Lawrence Lake on Monday.
Amarillo police identify man found dead in Lawrence Lake
Amarillo police said they arrested a man overnight after a domestic violence incident on...
Amarillo police: Man arrested after domestic violence incident on Western Street
Amarillo police are looking for the driver in a Wednesday morning crash after they say he ran...
Amarillo police looking for man accused of running from Wednesday morning crash
Lake Meredith water levels
Lake Meredith water levels rise, expected to increase summer sales

Latest News

Hollywood Road Wastewater Treatment Plant
Explaining Amarillo wastewater spills after heavy rain
Warming Up
Officials said a teenager is dead after a head-on collision that happened overnight on South...
17-year-old killed in head-on collision on South Loop 335 near Amarillo
The historic amounts of rain has left an impact on more than humans, but also your pets.
‘They’re going to explode this year’: Area vets expect more mosquitoes, fleas and ticks