Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Officials: Over 130 people, 20 pets evacuated due to flooding in Amarillo

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department says more than 130 people and 20 pets have been evacuated due to flooding in the area of South Virginia Street.

Local and state resources are working together to help and rescue those impacted by the flooding in the area of 2727 South Virginia Street, Amarillo Fire Department said.

Four people were taken to the hospital for non-critical chronic conditions.

A temporary shelter is set up at Austin Middle School, and officials are working on a long-term shelter.

Officials are rescuing and evacuating those impacted by flooding.
Officials are rescuing and evacuating those impacted by flooding.(kfda)
Officials are rescuing and evacuating those impacted by flooding.
Officials are rescuing and evacuating those impacted by flooding.(kfda)
Officials are rescuing and evacuating those impacted by flooding.
Officials are rescuing and evacuating those impacted by flooding.(kfda)
Caption

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said a teenager is dead after a head-on collision that happened overnight on South...
17-year-old killed in head-on collision on South Loop 335 near Amarillo
The Amarillo Police Department has identified the body found in Lawrence Lake on Monday.
Amarillo police identify man found dead in Lawrence Lake
Amarillo police said they arrested a man overnight after a domestic violence incident on...
Amarillo police: Man arrested after domestic violence incident on Western Street
Amarillo police are looking for the driver in a Wednesday morning crash after they say he ran...
Amarillo police looking for man accused of running from Wednesday morning crash

Latest News

Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health will be offering a special program for...
Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health hosting summer educators program
There are multiple reported power outages throughout Amarillo.
Some experiencing power outages in Amarillo
amarillo community market
Amarillo Community Market kicks off this Saturday on Polk Street
Sheri Blankenship, Hereford ISD superintendent, has been named the 2023 Region 16...
Region 16 announces Hereford superintendent as 2023 Superintendent of the Year
The Amarillo Area Foundation is taking donations through the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund to...
Amarillo Area Foundation taking donations for Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund