Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health hosting summer educators program

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health will be offering a special program for educators this summer.

From June 14 through June 30, the program will offer educators ways to ease potential teacher struggles with sessions on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

The program comes as educators across the nation have experienced an increase in anxiety and depression, often suffering from debilitating, career-ending symptoms, according to a news release.

Topics for the program include maintaining classroom discipline and other behaviors, filling in gaps for absent teachers, working with parents and their concerns, expectations related to student learning, mindfulness and self-care, and several other topics.

For more information or to register, call 806-351-7150.

