National Guard assisting Amarillo first responders, agencies with flood response

Places in Amarillo are flooding due to heavy rain.
Places in Amarillo are flooding due to heavy rain.(Credit Wellborn Real Estate - Taylor Wellborn)
By Kelsey Davis KFDA and Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The National Guard is working with the Amarillo Fire Department and other agencies to deal with rescues and evacuations.

Officials at Market Street on S. Georgia Street say the parking lot has turned into a command center. Resources such as the Amarillo Fire Department and Amarillo Police Search and Recovery Team have been working since 10:00 p.m. June 7 to help with evacuations.

As of 11:00 a.m. today, officials say 173 people and 39 pets. Evacuees have been taken to the Civic Center.

The Amarillo Police Department says their main goal is to keep Amarillo safe.

Barricades have been put up and people should avoid the area.

The public is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number if they are in need of assistance at 806-378-3038.

This is a developing story.

