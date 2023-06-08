A Drier and Quieter Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see a mix of sun & clouds throughout the day today, staying mostly dry with highs building into the upper 70′s and low 80′s; however, a couple of scattered showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Winds will remain light throughout the day and into the night as well, where lows will drop into the mid to upper 50′s. As for tomorrow, we’ll see a slightly better chance of thunderstorms, but they will still be very hit or miss. Highs will rebound back into the mid 80′s for tomorrow and through the weekend as well.

