Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

A Drier and Quieter Thursday

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see a mix of sun & clouds throughout the day today, staying mostly dry with highs building into the upper 70′s and low 80′s; however, a couple of scattered showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Winds will remain light throughout the day and into the night as well, where lows will drop into the mid to upper 50′s. As for tomorrow, we’ll see a slightly better chance of thunderstorms, but they will still be very hit or miss. Highs will rebound back into the mid 80′s for tomorrow and through the weekend as well.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said a teenager is dead after a head-on collision that happened overnight on South...
17-year-old killed in head-on collision on South Loop 335 near Amarillo
The Amarillo Police Department has identified the body found in Lawrence Lake on Monday.
Amarillo police identify man found dead in Lawrence Lake
Amarillo police said they arrested a man overnight after a domestic violence incident on...
Amarillo police: Man arrested after domestic violence incident on Western Street
Amarillo police are looking for the driver in a Wednesday morning crash after they say he ran...
Amarillo police looking for man accused of running from Wednesday morning crash
Lake Meredith water levels
Lake Meredith water levels rise, expected to increase summer sales

Latest News

Hollywood Road Wastewater Treatment Plant
Explaining Amarillo wastewater spills after heavy rain
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Warming Up
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Storms Tonight, Then Drying
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Latest Rain Chances