Department of the Interior investing on capping wells at Lake Meredith

The Department of the Interior is investing $63.8 million on capping wells at public lands and...
The Department of the Interior is investing $63.8 million on capping wells at public lands and waters, including Lake Meredith National Recreation Area.(KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - The Department of the Interior is investing $63.8 million on capping wells at public lands and waters, including Lake Meredith National Recreation Area.

The money will go towards putting people to work by plugging and remediating oil and gas well sites, a press release said.

The unplugged wells are impacting climate change, and are causing a serious safety hazard to the public because the wells have methane pollution.

This will address legacy pollution across the nation while creating “good-paying union jobs, catalyze economic growth and revitalization, improve public safety, and reduce harmful methane leaks,” the press release said.

Lake Meredith has eight wells that will get unplugged.

The funding is part of a $16 billion investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

For further details, click here.

