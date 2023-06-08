Deer tests positive for Chronic Wasting Disease in the Oklahoma Panhandle

TEXAS COUNTY, Oklahoma (KFDA) - A white-tailed deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) said a Texas County landowner saw a deer behaving abnormally and reported it to them.

The deer was recovered near Optima and was tested.

The Wildlife Department has activated the next stage of the CWD Response Strategy.

“While this is unfortunate news, it is not unexpected since CWD has already been detected in every state that borders Oklahoma. We will be working through our response plan to ensure we can monitor potential spread and keep our state’s deer herd healthy,” said Jerry Shaw, Wildlife Programs Supervisor with ODWC.

CWD is an always-fatal neurological disease that affects the brains of deer, elk, moose, and other types of deer, creating holes that resemble those in sponges, officials said.

CWD has never been transmitted from animals to people.

The wildlife department is monitoring the evidence of the disease within Oklahoma’s borders.

Hunters can help with watching out for the disease in deer.

For more details, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.