Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Deer tests positive for Chronic Wasting Disease in the Oklahoma Panhandle

Deer (FILE)
Deer (FILE)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS COUNTY, Oklahoma (KFDA) - A white-tailed deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) said a Texas County landowner saw a deer behaving abnormally and reported it to them.

The deer was recovered near Optima and was tested.

The Wildlife Department has activated the next stage of the CWD Response Strategy.

“While this is unfortunate news, it is not unexpected since CWD has already been detected in every state that borders Oklahoma. We will be working through our response plan to ensure we can monitor potential spread and keep our state’s deer herd healthy,” said Jerry Shaw, Wildlife Programs Supervisor with ODWC.

CWD is an always-fatal neurological disease that affects the brains of deer, elk, moose, and other types of deer, creating holes that resemble those in sponges, officials said.

CWD has never been transmitted from animals to people.

The wildlife department is monitoring the evidence of the disease within Oklahoma’s borders.

Hunters can help with watching out for the disease in deer.

For more details, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said a teenager is dead after a head-on collision that happened overnight on South...
17-year-old killed in head-on collision on South Loop 335 near Amarillo
The Amarillo Police Department has identified the body found in Lawrence Lake on Monday.
Amarillo police identify man found dead in Lawrence Lake
The Amarillo Fire Department says more than 130 people and 20 pets have been evacuated due to...
Officials: Over 130 people, 20 pets evacuated due to flooding in Amarillo
Amarillo police said they arrested a man overnight after a domestic violence incident on...
Amarillo police: Man arrested after domestic violence incident on Western Street
Amarillo police are looking for the driver in a Wednesday morning crash after they say he ran...
Amarillo police looking for man accused of running from Wednesday morning crash

Latest News

The Amarillo Area Foundation is taking donations through the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund to...
Amarillo Area Foundation taking donations for Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund
Officials have confirmed the number of cattle lost in the flooding at Circle Three Feed Yard in...
Texas Cattle Feeders Association confirms 4,000 cattle lost in Circle Three Feed Yard flooding
The Amarillo Fire Department says more than 130 people and 20 pets have been evacuated due to...
Officials: Over 130 people, 20 pets evacuated due to flooding in Amarillo
There are multiple reported power outages throughout Amarillo.
Some experiencing power outages in Amarillo due to flooding