Clovis police looking for suspect who led officers on chase last night

Bryson Campos
Bryson Campos(Clovis Police Department)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police are looking for a suspect who led officers on a chase last night.

Clovis Police Department said yesterday about 8:27 p.m., officers saw 30-year-old Bryson Campos, who was driving a 2005 black Cadillac Escalade in the area of 7th and Hull Street.

Police tried to stop Campos, but he drove away and led police on a chase, officials said.

The pursuit led police to the residential area of Raintree in the northeast area of Clovis. While in the area, police lost sight of the Cadillac.

The Cadillac was eventually was found abandoned in the area of Earlmont and Llano, but Campos was not there.

Charges are currently pending for Campos in reference to aggravated fleeing.

On April 17, Campos left his parole and has an active warrant for his arrest.

Clovis police are also investigating Campos in refence to several car thefts and has been wanted for questioning.

If anyone has any information on the car thefts or know where Campos is, please call Clovis police at (575) 769-1921.

