After another round of flooding rain last night it looks like we may actually dry for a short period. Nor rain is expected today or tonight and sunny skies will prevail along with highs near 80. There may be some scattered storm activity tomorrow night, but overall a dry period is expected through the weekend. Lows will be in the upper 50s and highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.