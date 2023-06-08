Amarillo woman sentenced for pointing loaded gun at FBI agent during boyfriend’s arrest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo woman has been sentenced for pointing a loaded gun at an FBI agent during her boyfriend’s arrest.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk sentenced 30-year-old Rebekah Jones to nearly six years in federal prison.

The charges stem from December 2021, when Federal agents arrested 37-year-old Christopher Stephen Brown for threatening to execute three prominent Jewish rabbis.

At her trial, agents testified that she became combative when they tried to arrest Brown.

When Brown refused to obey agents’ commands to leave his home, they entered the apartment and grabbed him. That’s when Jones locked arms with him and tried to pull him inside the bedroom.

She pointed a loaded gun at one of the agents, who grabbed it and pointed it in a safe direction. The agent was eventually able to free the gun.

“The men and women of the FBI routinely risk their lives undertaking high-stakes operations, knowing each one could end in tragedy. This arrest was no exception. Thankfully, this agent’s deft action protected not only himself and his colleagues, but the defendants he would go on to apprehend,” said U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton. “We are immensely proud of our brothers and sisters in blue, and are dedicated to holding accountable those who would seek to harm them.”

Before Jones’ trial, Brown pleaded guilty to interstate threats, admitting in court documents that he threatened to execute several prominent rabbis. He was sentenced in January to two years in federal prison.

“The defendant knowingly assaulted a federal officer attempting to conduct a lawful arrest. Her actions threatened the safety of not only this officer, but also others who were present. We are grateful to our partners at the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Randall County Sheriff’s Office for assisting us in holding this individual accountable,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge B. Chad Yarbrough. “The defendant’s actions are a stark reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face every day.”

