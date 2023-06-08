Amarillo police: Woman wanted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said a woman is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The Fugitive of the Week is 49-year-old Misty Dawn Burgan, who is wanted by Potter County Sheriff’s Office, according to Amarillo Police Department.
Burgan is described as 5 feet 1 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, has brown hair, and has hazel eyes.
If you know where she is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.
