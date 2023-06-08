Amarillo police warn drivers of flooded streets, areas due to overnight rain

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is warning drivers of flooded streets and areas due to rain from last night.

Amarillo police said the overnight rain continued flooding in some areas and brought new flooding to others.

Multiple places in the area between Georgia Street and Paramount Boulevard, and from the Duniven Circle area to Duncan Street have standing water.

Drivers are asked to the avoid the area, and to avoid driving through standing water.

