Amarillo Community Market kicks off this Saturday on Polk Street

amarillo community market
amarillo community market(n/a)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Community Market kicks off this weekend in downtown Amarillo.

The community market runs 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays from June 10 to Sep. 9 at the Historic Bivins Home, located at 1000 S. Polk St., according to a press release.

This Saturday, the community market, which is a partnership of Center City, the city of Amarillo, and community members, will have a Route 66 theme to celebrate the Route 66 festival.

“Center City will open the eighth season of Amarillo Community Market on Saturday, June 10. We expect a big crowd for opening day with our local vendors, live music and activities,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Amarillo Community Market.

Andy Chase will perform 10:00 a.m. to noon and Sabrina Meck Perez will lead Zumba at 9:00 a.m. Live entertainment is sponsored by CarpetTech.

KGNC Radio will be the business sponsor for opening day, a press release said.

“KGNC Radio is sponsoring our opening market day to celebrate the 101st anniversary of KGNC. We’ll have birthday cupcakes to celebrate. The KGNC team will be here to visit with their listeners,” Duke said.

The community market is free, and parking is free on neighboring parking lots. More than 75 vendors applied for the market this year, a press release said.

“Amarillo Community Market has become a Center City tradition. Everything in our market must be homegrown, homemade, handcrafted or hand-created. People love to come to our historic downtown and stroll through the market booths where they can meet the growers, bakers and artists,” said Duke.

