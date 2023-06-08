Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo Area Foundation taking donations for Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund

The Amarillo Area Foundation is taking donations through the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund to...
The Amarillo Area Foundation is taking donations through the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund to help those impacted by flooding. (Source: KFDA)(kfda)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Foundation is taking donations through the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund to help those impacted by flooding.

According to City of Amarillo officials, the fund will be used to help and aid victims of the recent flooding in the Amarillo area.

For more information and to donate, contact the Amarillo Area Foundation online.

Gifts by mail may be designated to the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund, Amarillo Area Foundation, 801 S. Fillmore, Suite 700, Amarillo, Texas, 79101.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said a teenager is dead after a head-on collision that happened overnight on South...
17-year-old killed in head-on collision on South Loop 335 near Amarillo
The Amarillo Police Department has identified the body found in Lawrence Lake on Monday.
Amarillo police identify man found dead in Lawrence Lake
The Amarillo Fire Department says more than 130 people and 20 pets have been evacuated due to...
Officials: Over 130 people, 20 pets evacuated due to flooding in Amarillo
Amarillo police said they arrested a man overnight after a domestic violence incident on...
Amarillo police: Man arrested after domestic violence incident on Western Street
Amarillo police are looking for the driver in a Wednesday morning crash after they say he ran...
Amarillo police looking for man accused of running from Wednesday morning crash

Latest News

The Department of the Interior is investing $63.8 million on capping wells at public lands and...
Department of the Interior investing on capping wells at Lake Meredith
Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health will be offering a special program for...
Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health hosting summer educators program
There are multiple reported power outages throughout Amarillo.
Some experiencing power outages in Amarillo
amarillo community market
Amarillo Community Market kicks off this Saturday on Polk Street
Sheri Blankenship, Hereford ISD superintendent, has been named the 2023 Region 16...
Region 16 announces Hereford superintendent as 2023 Superintendent of the Year