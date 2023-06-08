Amarillo Area Foundation taking donations for Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Foundation is taking donations through the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund to help those impacted by flooding.

According to City of Amarillo officials, the fund will be used to help and aid victims of the recent flooding in the Amarillo area.

For more information and to donate, contact the Amarillo Area Foundation online.

Gifts by mail may be designated to the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund, Amarillo Area Foundation, 801 S. Fillmore, Suite 700, Amarillo, Texas, 79101.

