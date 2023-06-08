17-year-old killed in head-on collision on South Loop 335 near Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a teenager is dead after a head-on collision that happened overnight on South Loop 335 near Amarillo.

About 12:45 a.m. this morning, a 17-year-old woman from Amarillo was driving a 2010 BMW 3281 westbound on SL 335, about two miles south of Amarillo, Texas Department of Public Safety said.

About that time, an Amarillo man was driving eastbound in a 2022 Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer on SL 335.

The driver of the BMW crossed over into the eastbound lane in the path of the truck tractor.

The driver of the truck tractor took evasive action towards the left to try to avoid the crash, TxDPS said.

The BMW was going back into the westbound lane and struck the truck tractor head-on in the middle of the roadway.

The BMW came to rest on the westbound shoulder, caught fire and burned.

The other vehicle traveled into the westbound ditch.

The 17-year-old woman was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to an Amarillo hospital with minor injuries. He was treated and released.

TxDPS is investigating the crash.

