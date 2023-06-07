Who's Hiring?
Unwind Your Mind festival and art show happening Friday

The Unwind Your Mind festival and art show will take place Friday, June 9.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Unwind Your Mind festival and art show will take place Friday, June 9.

The Prevention Resource Center, Family Support Services of Amarillo, Hub City Outreach Center and Cenikor will host the festival to acknowledge that mental health issues can be difficult to talk about, but you are not alone.

The family friendly event will highlight practical ways to take care of you and your family.

There will be vendors and activities focused on positive mental health, community resources, food and fun.

You can also see art pieces created by students around the region.

The event will take place from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Zoo.

The first 200 people receive free admission to the Amarillo Zoo, and the Zoo offers a special rate of $2 a person after that.

