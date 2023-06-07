Who's Hiring?
Storms Tonight, Then Drying

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Our pattern that has been generating night time storms will be active once again tonight as some storm activity drifts SE across our area from the mountains. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but a few storms may be strong with plenty of lightning. Our main concern will be enhancement of ongoing flood issues. An Areal Flood Warning continues from Amarillo and Canyon to the Hereford area. A quiet pattern will evolve tomorrow and is expected to suppress rain and storms for awhile. Highs will be warming into the 80s starting tomorrow and will continue through this weekend. The next chance for scattered storms will come Friday evening.

