Starbucks is changing its ice cubes

Iced beverages account for about 75% of sales at Starbucks.
Iced beverages account for about 75% of sales at Starbucks.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(CNN) - Starbucks is changing a key ingredient in their cold drinks.

The coffee chain is changing its ice cubes, replacing the current cubes with smaller “nugget ice.”

Starbucks says the new ice is made with machines that use less water, and the company has a goal of cutting its water usage in half by 2030.

Still, customers should know that the nuggets do not melt any faster, and baristas are using the same ice scoop, so customers should not expect less ice in their drinks.

This small change is a big deal for the company, considering iced beverages account for about 75% of sales at Starbucks.

The company will be rolling out the new ice to all its stores over the next several years.

