SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Hart Pisani, Lance Lahnert and Jon Mark Beilue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Hart Pisani, Lance Lahnert and Jon Mark Beilue on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe-News:

Amarillo Globe-News sports reporter Hart Pisani talks to us about covering the Nazareth Swifts’ journey, the Randall Raiders match up and more!

Lance Lahnert, Panhandle Sports Star:

Drive at Five host Lance Lahnert talks to us about the Denver Nuggets, an update on the Randall’s game and state semifinal appearance and more!

Jon Mark Beilue, Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame:

Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame Chairman Jon Mark Beilue talks to us about the Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame inductees and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.