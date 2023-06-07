Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Reports: Soccer star Messi to join MLS club Inter Miami

PSG's Lionel Messi kicks a corner shot during the French League One soccer match between Paris...
PSG's Lionel Messi kicks a corner shot during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Saturday, June 3, 2023.(AP Photo/Michel Euler)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Lionel Messi, one of the most famous athletes in the world, is set to join American soccer’s Inter Miami, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

BBC and The Guardian reported the Argentinian star would be joining the Major League Soccer club, making him perhaps the top international footballer to ever sign with the league. One of the first major stars to come to MLS, England’s David Beckham in 2007, is part-owner of Inter Miami.

Guardian reported Messi, 35, would make a public announcement of the decision later in the day.

Considered one of the game’s all-time greats, he is exiting the French Ligue 1 champion team, Paris St-Germain. He reportedly turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal in favor of the U.S.

He is a seven-time Ballon d’Or award winner for the world’s best player and two-time FIFA Best Men’s Player, including winning in 2023. Messi also led Argentina to a World Cup victory in 2022.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Greg Abbott has issued a declaration of disaster for several Texas counties affected...
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for multiple Texas counties after severe weather, flooding
Amarillo police said they arrested a man overnight after a domestic violence incident on...
Amarillo police: Man arrested after domestic violence incident on Western Street
Lawrence Lake in Amarillo.
Amarillo police recover body from Lawrence Lake today
Olsen Blvd flooding
Olsen Blvd closed due to flooding
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch

Latest News

FILE - Professional wrestling legend The Iron Sheik has died at the age of 81, his family said.
Former WWF champion Iron Sheik dies at 81
Amarillo police are looking for the driver in a Wednesday morning crash after they say he ran...
Amarillo police looking for man accused of running from Wednesday morning crash
Amarillo police said they arrested a man overnight after a domestic violence incident on...
Amarillo police: Man arrested after domestic violence incident on Western Street
The new pizza starts with a hand tossed crust, sauced with ranch and is topped with cheese,...
Pizza Hut takes on the pickle pizza for a limited time